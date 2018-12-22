Dubai: Global Village in Dubai on Saturday announced a series of festivities, including seven fireworks shows, to ring in the New Year.
Global Village will feature massive fireworks displays that will occur at the same time as the New Year is rung in at seven countries around the world.
The musical fireworks displays will go live after the countdown to midnight will take place seven times, each time midnight strikes in one of the seven selected countries.
Guests will participate in counting down the seconds till midnight, before the fireworks kick in.
At 8pm UAE time, the festivities will begin with the countdown and firework show in sync with the New Year in China. At 9pm, they will herald the New Year in Thailand; 10pm show in line with Bangladesh; 10.30pm with India; and 11pm with Pakistan.
At midnight in the UAE, the biggest fireworks display of the season will ring in the New Year here. At 1am, the display will coincide with the New Year in Moscow, Russia.
Exclusive performances
Guests will also enjoy shows and performances from the Global Village entertainment team. The entertainment schedule includes the ‘Malevo’ Argentinian show, performing directly after their successful participation in America’s Got Talent.
Guests can also enjoy the Superloop stunt show, with the world’s first loop-the-loop stand in a stunt show.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, said: “Our unique appeal as a family destination for the New Year celebrations has been boosted this season with seven mega fireworks displays as it conforms to guests’ feedback we received earlier. Sustained improvement in our infrastructure and growth of our facilities, from parking to walkways and larger grounds, have helped us welcome and comfortably host more than a hundred thousand guests at key events this season.”
New Year’s pack
Global Village has introduced a limited edition New Year’s Eve Family Pack, which includes four entry tickets, one Carnaval card loaded with Dh100, two Cheeky Monkeys day care coupons, one restaurant discount voucher with 15 per cent off and one Car Pass A.
The pack is being sold only at the Guest Care Centre next to the Gate of the World at Global Village, for Dh249.
Extended hours
Global Village will be open to all guests on December 31, a Monday, which is normally a families-only day. It will also extend its working hours until 2am instead of midnight.
NYE 2019 celebrations at Global Village are free to view and participate in as it is part of its regular entry ticket price of Dh15.