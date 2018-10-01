Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged beach goers to be extra careful as seven people have already lost their lives of drowning so far this year in Abu Dhabi.

The victims belonged to different age groups but the police did not specify where and how they drowned.

The Abu Dhabi Police urged swimming enthusiasts to comply with safety regulations as a person can drown in minutes if he or she is not a skilled swimmer.

The police asked people not to approach beaches and start swimming without proper skills and sound health conditions to avoid such incidents.

Col. Mohammad Ebrahim Al Ameri, Director of Emergency and Public Safety Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, said, swimming without proper skills can lead to dangerous consequences including death.

He cautioned people not to go to beaches during bad weather conditions like high currents and strong winds.

Col Al Ameri also warned people not to leave their children unattended at the swimming pools and beaches.