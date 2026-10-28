Sending balikbayan boxes from UAE? Check if your cargo firm is on this list

90 percent of shipments stranded since March have reached the Philippines
Dubai: Filipinos in the UAE sending balikbayan boxes to their families in the Philippines are being urged to use legitimate, licensed cargo operators, with an industry group warning against unlicensed companies amid ongoing shipping disruptions.
The League of Freight Forwarders (LFF), a sub-committee of the Philippine Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has named eight companies as its legitimate and active members as of September 2026.
“The balikbayan box industry remains a reliable and safe way to send love to families in the Philippines,” stated the LFF in an advisory.
The LFF has listed Cabalen Express, EGT Umac, Frico, LBC, PEP Express, Pinas Cargo, SBC, and TriEagle as its legitimate and active member companies as of September 2026.
“In this challenging time, we also note the proliferation of unlicensed and unauthorised operators taking advantage of the situation. We strongly advise the public to transact only with legitimate and duly licensed balikbayan box companies,” shared the LFF.
According to the group, dealing with its members provides assurance that service providers are licensed by Dubai's economic department and recognised by Philippine authorities. Shipments are also properly documented, monitored, and handled with care, while customers have access to a physical office where they can raise concerns.
Customers have been advised to verify a company's current licence and credentials before booking a shipment or making a payment.
The LFF has noted that the cargo containers and balikbayan boxes stranded in the Strait of Hormuz since March have been successfully rerouted, with 90 percent reaching the Philippines.
Deliveries to recipients are now being carried out, while efforts continue to ensure that the remaining boxes arrive safely.
“We are fully aware of the concerns arising from the current tensions in the Middle East and its heavy impact on the global logistics and shipping industry. Due to rerouting of vessels, port congestions, and additional security measures, some delays in the transit and arrival of balikbayan boxes are to be expected,” explained the LFF.
It added that while the delays have been beyond the control of freight forwarders, they were temporary.
The group's member companies have been working closely with international shipping partners to monitor shipments and ensure that the remaining boxes are delivered safely.
The LFF has thanked customers for their patience, understanding, and continued trust as deliveries progress.
“We know that every box is filled with love and sacrifice, and we share your desire to have it reach your families. We also continue to hope and pray that we can deliver all remaining boxes safely,” said the LFF.
For many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE and around the world, balikbayan boxes remain a meaningful way to send clothes, food, household essentials, and gifts to relatives back home.
However, recent reports have highlighted concerns over unscrupulous shipping companies that have left families waiting for undelivered packages, while senders grapple with financial losses and emotional distress.
As authorities continue to urge vigilance, OFWs and their families have been repeatedly reminded to verify the credentials of freight forwarders and choose reputable shipping services. After all, every balikbayan box carries not just goods, but the hopes and sacrifices of Filipinos abroad working hard to provide a better future for their loved ones.