ABU DHAB: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has launched a new Mobile Visa Screening Clinic that can visit employees at workplaces across the UAE capital.
The move aligns with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company’s efforts to expand and improve access to visa screening services for corporations.
Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Hashmi, Chief Clinical Officer at SEHA Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), said, “We are pleased to launch the new Mobile Visa Screening Clinic, which complements our visa screening services currently available at 12 disease prevention centres.
“Large companies will benefit from the new mobile clinic, which will provide visa screening services to employees at their workplace, therefore reducing time away from work. We will also be operating the mobile clinic in line with each company’s needs and can function 24 hours a day or on weekends and holidays, if need be.”
The mobile clinic features two examination rooms, two x-ray rooms, a blood collection room and two waiting areas with 12 chairs. The employee’s journey, which takes 15 to 30 minutes, begins with registration, followed by examination, blood collection, and x-ray. Some employees may be required to take the hepatitis vaccination, which is administered in three doses, with the first given on the same day and subsequent doses scheduled at a later date.
Residents do not need to return to the mobile clinic to pick up their results, as these are integrated within the online network operated by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Authority.