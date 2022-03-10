Abu Dhabi: The COVID-19 drive-through services centre at Dubai’s City Walk has permanently closed, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said in a statement today.
Individuals who want to get their PCR tests or vaccinations at a Dubai-based Seha facility must now book appointments at the COVID-19 drive-through centre in Al Khawaneej using the Seha app.
Seha drive-through facilities offer PCR tests priced at Dh40, as well as Sinopharm and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations.