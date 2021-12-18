Dubai: Look up at the night sky tonight. The last full moon of 2021, December’s Cold Moon and the longest full moon of the year, will light up the sky tonight (December 18) before the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said: “(Tonight) we will witness the last full moon of 2021 called the ‘cold moon’ before the winter solstice. It coincides with the astronomical start of winter and the longest night of the year.”
The moon will appear full for three days.
According to Maine Farmers’ Almanac, the full Moon in December is called the Cold Moon due to the long, cold nights. Other names are Frost Moon as winter frost nears and the Winter Moon.