Dubai: The Dubai Police Scientists Council has announced that it will host the Experts Hub - an interactive platform for experts to network and a channel to connect students with experts in the field of security and policing - during the World Police Summit in Dubai in March.
The highlight of the Experts Hub event will be the student project competition. Students from various universities will have the opportunity to present their best projects in different security fields, such as cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, and crime prevention. A panel of experts will evaluate the projects and select the winners.
The competition is open to students from all disciplines, including computer science, engineering, law enforcement, and criminal justice. This will give students the chance to showcase their skills and knowledge and gain recognition for their work.
Open discussions
Experts Hub will feature a discussion room where attendees can engage in conversations and share their ideas on the latest trends and challenges in the field of security. Additionally, the event will include an Experts Digital Library, which will provide students with access to a vast collection of resources on various security topics. Brainstorming sessions and interactive projects will also be included, providing students with hands-on learning experiences.
Bridging the gap
“We are thrilled to host the Experts Hub event at the World Police Summit 2023,” said Dr Rawda Al Shamsi, Head of the Experts Hub Team and Member of the Dubai Police Scientists Council, the organiser of the event.
“The event serves as a platform for connecting experts in the field of security with college students, and aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry. It is a great opportunity for students to showcase their skills and knowledge and gain recognition for their work. The event also provides an opportunity for networking and collaboration between students and experts, which is vital for shaping the future of security,” she added.
The World Police Summit is an international event that brings together leaders and experts from the law enforcement and security community. It features more than 150 targeted sessions that advance policing techniques.
The Summit will take place from March 7 to 9 at Dubai World Trade Centre.