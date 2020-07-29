A historic first for any citizenship by investment (CBI) real estate project, Dominica’s CBI-approved Secret Bay was recently named the #1 Resort in the Caribbean and the #6 resort in the world in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards. The globally acclaimed all-villa resort has enhanced Dominica’s already prized status of being recognised as the “World’s Best Country for Second Citizenship” by Financial Times’ subsidiary Professional Wealth Management, and most recently ranked as the top destination in the Americas to reach full recovery from Covid-19.
Launched in 2019, The Residences at Secret Bay — the Caribbean’s only citizenship by investment opportunity with ready product within an award-winning resort — has had tremendous success and sales growth, even amid Covid-19. Highly coveted by citizenship investors across Asia, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East, Secret Bay’s CBI offering has just a few remaining shares in Phase 1 and initial investors were recently presented with their second return on investment cheques.
Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and Chairman and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited, shared, “Prior to the global pandemic, and even now, we continue to see interest from astute investors who understand the value of investing in a development with ready product, a proven operating and financial performance and a competitive exit strategy with a robust market for resale. We’re also hearing from buyers the desire for freestanding residences each with their own parcel of land offering seclusion and privacy, like what Secret Bay offers, over the traditional clustered hotel room structures with shared amenities and public spaces.”
To learn more about citizenship by investment in The Residences at Secret Bay, visit https://secretbay.dm/cbi/. For a consultation, please email residences@secretbay.dm