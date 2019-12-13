Seven participants rode 101-km, one kilometre for every year since Zayed’s birth

Abu Dhabi: Over 200 participants from 30 countries took part in the second ‘Ride for Zayed’ cycling event on Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi on Friday, in honour of the UAE’s late Founding Father Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Most took part in the 5-km and 10-km rides but seven of the participants completed 101-km, completing one kilometre for every year since the birth of the late Shaikh Zayed. The event was organised by New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD).

Salma Al Busaidi, NYUAD’s women’s intercollegiate athletics and sports communications coordinator, said, “We are proud to organise Ride for Zayed for the second year, promoting an active lifestyle while commemorating the founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“With diverse nationalities taking part in the event, we have seen a plurality of cultures using this opportunity to convene and engage with other members of Abu Dhabi’s community. The entire event represents a wonderful conclusion to the Year of Tolerance, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning participants back to complete 102-km in next year’s Ride for Zayed,” she added.