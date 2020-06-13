Fujairah: Fujairah Police are continuing the search for a 32-year-old Gulf national who went missing in the mountains of Dibba Fujairah on Thursday.
Police received a report from the man’s brother stating that the missing person had gone to the mountains a week ago but had not returned at the time he was expected.
Over the last three days an extensive search has been carried out in the region where the man went missing with search and rescue helicopters from the National Centre for Search and Rescue involved along with Fujairah Civil Defence, Dibba Police Department, and a General Command of Civil Defence elite team, as well as a number of citizens.
Colonel Saif Rashid Al Zahmi, Director of Dibba Police Department, said that the search is still ongoing with all search and rescue teams combing the mountains in an effort to find the missing man.