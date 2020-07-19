Watch UAE’s Hope Probe zooming to Mars and all you need to know about the mission

Hope Mars Mission-Live Video Credit:

Dubai: It’s all systems go. The rocket has been placed on the launch pad; the weather is expected to be bright and sunny and we are few hours away from witnessing the UAE’s Hope Probe (Al Amal in Arabic) begin its mission to Mars. The launch is scheduled at 1:58am (UAE time), July 20. Gulf News will bear witness to this historic space mission. Tune in as we give you regular and incisive updates from Japan and the UAE control room in Dubai.

08:59PM



Five hours away from lift-off

We are five hours away from lift-off. The 53-metre long and 289-tonne H-IIA rocket that will launch Hope Probe to space has been tanked up with 300 tonnes of liquid hydrogen and oxygen.

This is launch vehicle No. 42 manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). The H-IIA rocket can reach a launch speed of up to 34,082kph and MHI has posted a 97.6 per cent successful launch rate since 2001.

MHI confirmed that all programs for guidance and control system mounted on H-IIA have been checked and all devices for flight attitude control are working as expected.

It’s all systems go. Lift-off is scheduled at 1.58AM (UAE time)

Hope Mars Mission - All you need to know

Hope Probe, a brief history

The first Arab interplanetary spacecraft , designed to orbit the Red Planet and tasked to provide the first-ever complete picture of the Martian atmosphere, is launched from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Centre (TNSC) aboard Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ H-IIA rocket. This is the third rearrangement of the launch after cancellations on July 15 and July 17 due to bad weather.

Hope Probe mission launch site MBRSC/EMM

Hope Probe will travel 495 million km to space before reaching Mars in the first quarter of 2021, in time for the UAE’s celebration of its golden jubilee or unification in 1971. It will orbit Mars for an entire Martian year that lasts 669.6 sols (solar day) or equivalent to 687 Earth days or about two Earth years. It will have two years of science operations beginning May 2021, with a possibility of extending until 2025.

The orbiter, touted as the first true weather satellite at Mars, was built by a team of 200 Emirati engineers who collaborated with American engineers and scientists at three US universities. It will add a new dimension to the collective human knowledge. It also represents not just a major turning point in the UAE’s space programme and scientific development but also of the entire Arab world.

As the UAE leaders have said on the eve on the launch: “(Hope Probe) mission has succeeded in making people believe that nothing is impossible in the face of will and determination.” It is a “beacon of hope” for all the people in the region to revive a rich history of Arab and Islamic achievements in science.

The UAE’s mission to Mars also serves as a source of hope and inspiration to a world reeling from the effects of a global coronavirus pandemic. It will help develop future useable technology for our own planet and will boost the quality of life on Earth by pushing the limits of making new discoveries.

Hope Probe is expected to collect more than 1 Terabyte of new data, which will be shared with more than 200 academic and scientific institutions around the world for free. By studying the connection between current Martian weather and the ancient climate of the Red Planet, scientists will have deeper insights into the past and future of Earth as well as the potential for human settlement on Mars and other planetary objects.