Dubai: Analog astronaut Saleh Al Ameri has completed a new experiment on the robotic arm Canadarm2 as part of the Scientific International Research in the Unique Terrestrial Station (SIRIUS-21).
According to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the experiment involved using Canadarm2 to grab cargo spaceships, transfer equipment and perform maintenance activities.
Canadarm2 is a 57.7-foot-long robotic arm that is extensively used in capturing cargo spaceships, performing spacewalks, handling payloads and maintenance and other activities aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
The robotic arm lends a helping hand to perform ISS maintenance and move supplies and equipment. It can also do “cosmic catches” by grappling visiting vehicles and berthing them to the ISS.
Analog Mission
Al Ameri has been in isolation since he became part of the SIRIUS-21 crew back in November last year. He is currently at Moscow’s Institute of Biomedical Problems, where he has been conducting 70 experiments over the last eight months.
The first UAE Analog Mission will be completed on July 3. Analog astronauts simulate long-duration space missions, in geographically similar areas to the real missions that are being planned for future Moon and Mars explorations.
Completed tasks
Earlier, Al Ameri conducted an EEG (electroencephalogram) experiment to help researchers see how the brain reacts and cognitive function changes, while being in an isolated and confined environment for a long time.
AlAmeri also conducted lunar tests and performed a lunar landing simulation, as part of SIRIUS-21 crew.
He joined the primary crew that included Oleg Blinov, Ekaterina Karyakina and Victoria Kirichenko from Russia’s Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IBMP), along with Ashley Kowalski and William Brown from United States space agency, NASA.
MBRSC said: “The mission is integral to understanding the effects of isolation and confinement on human psychology, physiology and team dynamics to help prepare for long-duration space exploration. The 240-day mission will replicate various stages and scenarios of a manned mission to the Moon, which follows phases such as launch, orbit, landing and return.”