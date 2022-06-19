Dubai: Emirati astronauts have begun their training on the launch of the SpaceX Crew 6 capsule to space with Nasa’s Astronaut Candidate Class of 2021 at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, USA.
The Emirati crew of astronauts commenced on the six-month training programme at the Johnson Centre, according to a tweet by WAM today.
Mohammed Al Mulla and Nora Al Matroushi comprising the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme began their training with Nasa’s Astronaut Candidate Class of 2021 at the Johnson Space Centre.
The training is part of the Reimbursable Space Act Agreement NASA signed with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).