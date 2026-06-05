Can AI stop the next pandemic? Scientists unveil vaccine breakthrough

Cambridge researchers say new AI-designed jab could protect against families of viruses
For decades, vaccine development has largely followed the same pattern: a dangerous virus emerges, scientists identify it, develop a vaccine and then race to keep up as the pathogen evolves.
Researchers at the University of Cambridge now believe they may have found a way to turn that model on its head.
In what scientists describe as a world first, an artificial intelligence-designed vaccine has successfully completed an initial human safety trial, raising hopes that future vaccines could protect not just against known viruses but also against new variants and even pathogens that have yet to emerge.
The breakthrough centres on a technology that uses AI to design what researchers call a “super-antigen” — the key ingredient in a vaccine that trains the immune system to recognise and fight infection. Rather than targeting a single virus strain, the technology aims to provide protection across entire families of viruses.
Current vaccines are typically developed using existing versions of a virus. That approach has saved millions of lives but comes with limitations.
Viruses such as influenza and SARS-CoV-2 constantly mutate, forcing scientists to repeatedly update vaccines to keep pace with new strains.
The Cambridge team took a different route.
Using genetic data collected from surveillance programmes around the world, researchers fed information from multiple coronaviruses into machine-learning systems. The AI analysed what features those viruses shared and identified the elements least likely to change as the pathogens evolved.
It then designed a single antigen capable of triggering immune responses against a broad range of related viruses rather than one specific strain.
Professor Jonathan Heeney, who leads the research at the University of Cambridge, said the goal is to move vaccine science from reacting to outbreaks to anticipating them.
“We’ve converted vaccine development from being reactive to being future proof,” Heeney said in comments released by the university.
The first human trial involved 39 healthy volunteers and was designed primarily to determine whether the vaccine was safe. Researchers reported no significant safety concerns and found that the vaccine generated immune responses against multiple coronaviruses.
Importantly, those responses extended beyond SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Participants also generated immune responses against SARS and related bat coronaviruses that scientists believe could potentially jump from animals to humans in the future.
The findings were published in the Journal of Infection and are being viewed as proof that AI-designed vaccine components can be tested safely in humans.
Researchers caution that the immune response observed so far has been modest and that much larger studies are required before any conclusions can be drawn about real-world protection.
The significance of the research lies less in this specific coronavirus vaccine and more in the platform behind it.
Traditional vaccine development often requires years of laboratory work to identify suitable targets. AI has the potential to analyse enormous datasets far more quickly and identify patterns that may not be obvious to human researchers.
The Cambridge team believes the same technology could be applied to influenza, bird flu and viral haemorrhagic fevers such as Ebola. Animal studies are already underway on universal flu vaccines and vaccines targeting H5N1 bird flu, which scientists continue to monitor closely because of its pandemic potential.
Researchers are also exploring vaccines against Ebola-related viruses, an area of renewed interest as outbreaks continue to occur in parts of Africa.
The technology remains at an early stage.
A larger Phase II study involving more than 200 participants is expected to begin soon. That trial will focus on determining how effectively the vaccine trains the immune system and whether the broad protection seen in early research can be replicated in a larger population.
Independent experts say the results are encouraging but stress that the true test will come in larger human studies.
Professor Andy Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the approach was generating compelling evidence in animal research and described artificial intelligence as a potential “game changer” for vaccine development. AI tools, he suggested, could eventually help predict how the immune system will respond to vaccines, significantly shortening development timelines.
The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated how quickly vaccines can be developed when governments, researchers and industry work together. Yet it also highlighted a fundamental weakness: by the time vaccines are available, a virus has often already spread around the world.
The ambition behind the Cambridge project is to change that equation.
Instead of building vaccines for today’s outbreak, scientists hope to create vaccines capable of protecting against tomorrow’s.
With inputs from BBC, Sky News and the University of Cambridge.