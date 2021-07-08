Image Credit:

One of the reasons high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) opt for Caribbean second citizenship is the ease of travel to visa-on-arrival and visa-free countries. What most people do not know is the value-added privileges you receive through Caribbean second citizenship. For example, the freedom to access the CARICOM market, movement of goods and services without any duties and charges, and movement of capital without restrictions.

By obtaining a Caribbean passport, you are entitled to a CARICOM passport as well. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is an organisation consisting of 15 member states and five associative members to promote economic integration and cooperation amongst the members. A comparison can be made between CARICOM and the Schengen zone due to the diversity of ethnic, linguistic, economic, social and political characteristics found within it.

There is much more to the CARICOM passport than simply being a travel document. Holders of a CARICOM passport can easily obtain residence for six months and establish themselves in most of the Caribbean Community member-states.

In short, you earn the benefit of working in any member-state without a work permit or skill certificate. You do not need to travel to any of the member-states with a passport or visa requirement; only a valid ID card is necessary. You have low-tax perks with no restrictions or barriers to establishing a business intra-regionally.

Out of all the member-states, there are five countries that run CBI programmes along with the status of being a CARICOM citizen. Those are Antigua & Barbuda, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, Grenada and Commonwealth of Dominica.