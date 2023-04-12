Dubai: A Saudi national and Pakistani national have been added to the growing list of dollar millionaires while three others won luxury vehicles when Dubai Duty Free conducted the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.
Salem A., a 66-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, became a winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 419 with ticket number 3516, which he purchased online on March 27.
A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for seven years now, Salem, who had just woken up when he received the call from Dubai Duty Free, was ecstatic to hear the news that he’s now a dollar millionaire.
A father of 10 and a retired IT consultant, he commented, “There are no words for what I feel at the moment, but in one word, really, really thank you Dubai Duty Free from the bottom of my heart. This came at a very good time.”
Salem is the 11th Saudi national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.
Meanwhile, Abdul Ahad, a 42-year-old Pakistani national based in Manama, Bahrain, was also named winner of the $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 420 with ticket number 1890, which he purchased online on April 3.
A resident of Bahrain for five years now, Ahad, who was also awakened by the call from Dubai Duty Free, was surprised to know that he had won US$1 million.
Ahad, who works as an administrator for a restaurant, started buying tickets to the Dubai Duty Free promotion last year and couldn’t believe his luck.
“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! This will definitely change my life,” he said.
He is the 24th Pakistani national to have won US$1 million since the start of the promotion.
Today’s draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.