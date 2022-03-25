Dubai: Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency, has been listed among the world’s most influential people.
Al Amiri was listed by the Time Magazine, which recognises leaders who, through sustained effort, have done extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world at large through TIME100 Impact Awards.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Al Amiri, saying he is very proud of her.
“The daughter of the UAE and my daughter Sarah Al Amiri was listed among the 100 most influential figures in 2022, according to Time International magazine. We are proud of our young men and women who have excelled nationally and globally,” Sheikh Mohammad tweeted.