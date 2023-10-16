The Emirates Foundation has unveiled the ‘SANID Championship 2023,’ an event designed to challenge volunteers from across the United Arab Emirates to showcase their crisis response skills.

The initial two rounds of Stage 1 recently unfolded in Abu Dhabi and Ajman, featuring the active participation of 12 teams, consisting of 115 enthusiastic volunteers. These dedicated volunteers underwent evaluation by a panel of 22 emergency response experts. The upcoming third round is scheduled for October 14th at RAK Medical & Health Sciences University in Ras Al-Khaimah.

The SANID Championship is a special undertaking under the Emirates Foundation’s SANID Programme, the UAE’s emergency response volunteer initiative.

Over a span of three weeks, volunteers of diverse nationalities hailing from across the nation will form teams to tackle timed challenges that encompass a range of skills, from First Aid – including the handling of bleeding, burns, and fractures – to victim lifting and carrying, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), and fire extinguishing. Upon conclusion of the competition, the top three winning teams will be honored in a trophy presentation ceremony.

Volunteers

In addition to promoting stronger bonds among volunteers nationwide, the SANID Championship seeks to empower volunteers further and enhance the skills required to ensure the safety of local communities during a crisis.

Image Credit: Supplied

Mohamed Al Hosani, Director of Programmes at Emirates Foundation, said: “We are delighted to launch this year’s SANID Championship and have been gratified by the sheer number of participants and the passion and competitive spirit they have already shown. This exciting event highlights the transformative power of skill-based volunteering, which isn’t just about giving time; it’s about giving back to UAE society and showcasing the best of who we are as a community.”

Al Hosani also noted: “Through this competition, we aim to celebrate and instill a culture of volunteering, recognising that it’s not only the lifeblood of our communities but also a source of personal growth and fulfillment. As we progress through the competition stages, everyone will certainly have their skills tested to the limit, and I believe we are going to see some real ingenuity and talent shine through. Best of luck to all the teams taking part.”

The championship’s final showdown is slated for October 21st in Abu Dhabi, where nine winning teams from the regional qualifiers will vie for the top honors. Following the finals, the first, second, and third-place winners will be announced in a special ceremony.

The SANID Championship 2023 is organised in collaboration with strategic partner the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, along with hosting partners Fatima College of Health Sciences, RAK Medical and Health Sciences University, and Ajman Creative Hub.

The championship’s final showdown is slated for October 21 in Abu Dhabi, where nine winning teams from the regional qualifiers will vie for the top honors. Following the finals, the first, second, and third-place winners will be announced in a special ceremony. Image Credit: Supplied

Partners

The SANID Programme’s partners include the Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence, General Command of Civil Defence - Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Al Wahda Football Club. Furthermore, Emirates Foundation’s partners for this event are Dolphin Energy, Oxy, Total Energies, and Borealis.

This event underscores the commitment of UAE volunteers to enhance their emergency response capabilities, contributing to the resilience of the nation in times of crisis.