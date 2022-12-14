Abu Dhabi: Lt. Gen Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed the activities of the second and final day of the "G20 Interfaith Forum", jointly organised by the G20 Interfaith Forum Association and the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities.
Sheikh Saif attended a number of sessions and discussions aimed at reviewing international efforts that enhance the role of the religious and community leaders in developing solutions to the problems and challenges that the world is facing, including food shortage, conflicts, refugees, climate change, and ways to strengthen marginalised groups in societies as well as challenges facing sustainable development efforts.
The conference was attended by international religious leaders, specialists, decision-makers, and representatives of a number of government and private international institutions and organisations.
The second day witnessed discussions of key topics, in which the participants exchanged views on providing solutions to the besetting challenges.
The first round-table meeting discussed the challenges in the post Covid-19 world, the importance of strengthening international action for humanity, the role of organisations in supporting the efforts of governments in time of crises and disasters, and the need to extend aid to all those affected and poor countries to alleviate epidemics and their attendant repercussions.
The second round-table meeting discussed the agenda of the G20 summit of 2023, and what is required to contribute to the formulation of international priorities to be on the agenda of the summit
A central focus of the UAE Forum was children.
Participants argued that G20 leaders and religious communities should see the well-being of children across the world as an underlying theme that looks to the future in pragmatic and visionary ways.