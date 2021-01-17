Sergei Kuznetsov, the Russian Ambassador to the UAE. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Sergei Kuznetsov, the Russian Ambassador to the UAE, passed away on Sunday.

“The embassy deeply grieves over the death of the Russian Ambassador to the UAE Sergi Kuznetsov,” the Russian Embassy in the UAE tweeted.

The UAE Embassy in Moscow, mourns the death of Kuznetsov on Sunday.

“UAE Embassy in the Russian Federation expresses its sincere condolences to the Russian Foreign Ministry and the family of Sergei Nikolaevich Kuznestov for his sudden death. We mourn together with you and may his soul rest in peace,” said the UAE Embassy in Moscow on their twitter account.

Kuznetsov was the Russian Ambassador to the UAE from April 4, 2019.

The embassy said in a statement on their Facebook page that the ambassador died suddenly at the age of 68 in Moscow.

Profile

In 1976 he graduated from Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the USSR’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He devoted his whole life to the diplomatic service.

Since 1985, he worked in various positions in the Central Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and abroad. He had held the posts of Consul General of the Russian Federation in Jeddah and later served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Djibouti and Somalia concurrently.

“For more than three decades of work in the diplomatic field, Sergei Nikolaevich has established himself as a high-class professional, a recognised specialist in the Middle East and African countries. At the same time, he has always remained a wonderful and modest person who has devoted his entire life to promoting Russia’s interests in the Arab world,” the Russian Embassy in UAE said in the statement.