The retired doctor had overstayed fines of residency visa and faced huge financial debt

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, paid off the debts of a retired doctor whose financial problems were aired on a radio show.

On October 22, the retired brigadier general – who is from an Arab country – called the 'Direct Line' ['Al Khat Al Mubasher'] programme that is also televised on Sharjah Television.

The caller said he arrived to the UAE in 2008 and had set up a company in Sharjah’s Hamriyah Free Zone.

The caller explained that he was involved in a serious traffic accident in 2017, which led to a concussion and internal bleeding. He pointed out that due to his poor health, he was then unable to directly overseeing the company’s activities, ultimately leading to massive financial losses and a great deal of debt.

The retired doctor also pointed out that over the last few years, he and his family had accumulated fines with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah.