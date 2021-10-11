Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 catchy 3, 4 and 5 digits number plates for motorbikes, private vehicles and classic cars bearing (A-B-H-I-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-X-W) codes in the forthcoming 65th online number plates auction.
Registration for bidders started on Sunday October 10, and the bidding process will kick off at 8am on Sunday, October 17 for five days.
Who can bid
The selling of licencing plates in this auction is subject to a 5% VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an non-refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, or by credit card via (www.rta.ae) or Dubai Drive app.
Online auctions are particularly appealing to a large segment of the community as they offer fans the liberty of selecting their fancied plates in a hassle-free environment. Moreover, the auction contributes to enhancing the online service offering of RTA as part of its annual plans for upgrading the quality of processing customer transactions.