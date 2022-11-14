Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 fancy number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for private and vintage vehicles as well as motorbikes bearing (A-B-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V) codes. Plates on offer at this 69th online auction are topped by the super numbers (A 8187) and (V 2234).
Registration of bidders for this online auction starts on Monday, November 14, and the bidding kicks off at 8am on Monday, November 21 for five days only.
The selling of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a five per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card via the RTA website, or via the Dubai Drive app.
Online auctions offer fans the liberty of selecting their fancied plates in a hassle-free environment.