Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a revised schedule of three lines of Dubai Ferry as of Sunday, July 25, to improve the level of service offered to the community.
The step corresponds to the demand for this service and enhances the operational efficiency of the lines in question as well, RTA said in a press release.
The revised timetables of the Dubai Ferry cover the three lines as below.
Line FR1 (Marina Mall-Dubai Water Canal-Al Ghubaiba) will now run services at 5:15pm (instead of 11am), 1pm, and 6:30pm on all days.
Line FR3, a tourist service from Al Ghubaiba, will run services at 4pm (instead of 5pm) on all days.
Line FR4, a tourist service from the Marina Mall, will run services at 4pm and at 7:30pm (instead of 3pm and 5pm).