Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is launching a new bus route to Souk Al Marfa in Dubai and improving the services of three other bus routes starting September 9. The move aims to expand the internal bus network and step up the integration of mass transit means.
The new route, which is named (SM1), starts from the Gold Souk Bus Station, passes along Al Khaleej Street and heads towards Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands. The service frequency will be every 60 minutes.
RTA has also adjusted the path of Route (14), near Al Safa Stop, to cover the seaside section of the Business Bay Bus Station. It will also adjust the path of Route (F51) near the Dubai Investment Park Metro Station as well as the path of Route (F55) at Emaar South to cover additional residential areas.
RTA’s Public Transport Agency will make improvements on 11 bus routes namely: 5, 14, 88, 310, X64, F51, F46, F27, F12, DPR1 and C28 to match the timings of these journeys.