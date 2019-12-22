RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding at the auction comprising 2, 3, 4 and 5 digits

RTA's 103rd open auction for licensing plates fetches AED 19.7 million

DUBAI: The 103rd open number plates auction Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) organised in Dubai on Saturday raised Dh19.751 million.

Plate (S 70) was the sales topper and was exchanged for Dh1.9 million, followed by (AA 99) which was sold for Dh1.82 million, ahead of (H 333), which brought back Dh970,000.

RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding at the auction comprising two, three, four and five-digit plates of categories.

Through offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA is seeking to provide a neutral and transparent platform that avails fair opportunities to all bidders.