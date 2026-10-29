Edgar Allan Poe wrote about fear and mystery, but he also left behind an enduring mystery of his own: how did he die? On October 7, 1849, the American writer died at the age of 40 after being found in a severely distressed state in Baltimore. Despite numerous theories, no definitive explanation for his death has ever been established, leaving his final days shrouded in the same mystery that permeated much of his writing.

Born in 1809, Poe was a poet, short-story writer and literary critic, and one of the most influential pioneers of psychological horror. His writing explored the fears that arise within the human mind and the ways obsession and guilt can affect an individual. His life was marked by repeated early losses. His mother died when he was two, and he later lost his wife, Virginia, to tuberculosis in 1847. He also endured prolonged periods of financial hardship.

Poe’s name is inextricably linked to his celebrated poem The Raven, published in 1845. It portrays a man grieving the loss of his beloved, whose sorrow deepens with the arrival of a mysterious raven. This association inspired the title Master of the Raven, with the bird becoming a recurring visual presence throughout the photographic series. Poe’s legacy also extends beyond the pages of his books: the Baltimore house where he once lived has been transformed into a museum dedicated to his life and work.

“I approached lighting as an integral part of the narrative,” El Demerdash explains. “I wanted the light to reveal certain details while allowing the shadows to preserve a sense of mystery and invite contemplation. My aim was for viewers to feel the isolation, distraction and psychological weight I wanted to convey through my artistic interpretation of the character. Every element within the frame had to contribute to that feeling.”

“I was looking for features that could serve as a starting point for the character, as well as a gaze that conveyed sadness and a sense of being lost in thought,” she says. “Claudio’s photographs, particularly the simpler portraits that clearly revealed his features, suited the concept. I contacted him and explained the idea and the world we wanted to create. We then worked to bring the character closer to life through clothing, hairstyling, makeup and careful direction of his expressions.”

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.