Careem to roll out first phase of programme in the next two years

DUBAI Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a contract with Careem which will operate 3,500 bicycles across 350 smart docking stations in Dubai. The service marks the first bicycle-pool phased programme of its kind in the region.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, and Mudassir Sheikha, Co-Founder and CEO of Careem, signed the agreement. Accordingly, Careem will operate 1,750 bikes and install 175 stations during the first two years of the contract, which runs for 15 years. In the following five years, the operation will grow to 3,500 bikes and 350 docking stations.

“This agreement is made in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, to provide suitable options to encourage residents, tourists and cycling amateurs to practice cycling,” said Al Tayer.

“It helps people to pursue an active lifestyle and enhance mobility options. It also contributes to RTA’s efforts to enhance the integration of different transit modes and provide solutions for the First and Last-Mile challenge enabling public transport riders to reach their final destinations.

“Over the past years, RTA had constructed cycling tracks extending 274 km in several places like Saih Assalam, Bab Ashams, Al Qudra, Mushrif, Mirdif, Al Khawaneej and Dubai Water Canal as well as several streets such as Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Al Mankhool Streets. The total length of cycling tracks in Dubai is expected to reach 631.70 km by 2023,” he added.

Al Tayer hailed the cooperation with Careem in delivering services that make Dubai a pioneer bike-sharing destination offering an important mobility pattern for residents and tourists.

“Careem’s new partnership with RTA will be a great and exciting addition to the local transit network with the launch of Careem Bike service,” said Mudassir Shaikha.

“Careem Bike offers mobility means to riders of buses, metro and tram in Dubai covering the first and last mile. Moreover, biking is a healthy practice that eases the congestion in the city and promotes healthy lifestyles. We are thrilled to roll out the first product for micro mobility in Dubai with our trusted transit partner, RTA.

“We will work with PBSC Urban Solutions to provide solar-powered docking stations fitted with WiFi service. The Company was selected for its reputation and high standing in bike-sharing systems worldwide. It provides services to clients in London, Barcelona and New York,” added Shaikha.

How and where the system will work

Careem will use a smart system to track bicycles, predict high occupancy areas and connect all bicycles through GPS. It will implement environmental sustainability methods through operating solar-powered bicycle racks and connecting them to a wireless network. Customers can hire and pay for bike rides through Careem Bike app.

The service covers several Dubai hotspots such as the Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai Water Canal, Deira, Al Khawaneej and Al Qudra. It will also be available at safe roads of four districts namely Al Qusais, Al Mankhoul, Al Karama, and Al Barsha.

The speed limit on dedicated cycling lanes or safe roads is fixed at 40 kph; which is safe for bikers.

Bikes are offered for use in a variety of options ranging from daily to annual use at affordable rates, whether being regular or pedal-assisted bikes.