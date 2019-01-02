Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a mobile customers happiness centre.
A coach fitted with sophisticated devices to deliver mobile services to end users, the centre will regularly be available in different localities.
The move is in line with the Dubai Government’s Smart City initiative and RTA’s strategic goals — smart Dubai and people’s happiness.
“Introducing a mobile customers happiness centre opens a new service outlet to serve the public, especially people of determination, senior Emiratis and residents. The service aims to boost customers’ happiness through offering diverse service delivery channels, thus saving the time and effort,” said Ahmad Mahboub, executive director, customer’s happiness in the corporate administrative support services sector.
“The Mobile Customers Happiness Centre will deliver vehicle licensing, drivers’ licensing and parking cards services. It will deliver instant services as the coach is equipped with self-service machines. Employees will not intervene unless it is needed to help senior Emiratis or expats as well as people of determination.
“The centre will offer services on 10 days every month in each of the 14 geographical districts of Dubai. Customers will be notified via text messages, website and social media about the location of the centre in each district. Plans are being made to broaden the scope of the service to cover the widest number of clients,” added Mahboub.