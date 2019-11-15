First phase has seen 2,500 Egyptian children aged 8-13 take part

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has set up the Thuraya Fund for promoting literacy across the Arab world in collaboration with Rawafed Development & Learning Centre. The initiative is part of the global contributions of RTA’s Foundation. Image Credit:

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority has set up a Thuraya Fund for promoting literacy across the Arab world in a collaboration with Rawafed Development and Learning Centre. The initiative is part of the global contributions of RTA’s Foundation.

The launch of Thuraya aims to support the government’s drive to help with the literacy of 30 million Arab youth by 2030, and to support the RTA Foundation’s global contribution to education.

The initiative started in Egypt targeting the literacy of 2,500 children aged 8-13 years in eight phases over nine weeks.

The fund offers an integrated mobile educational programme to accelerate learning using interactive tools.