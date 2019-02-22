Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched an awareness campaign at bus passengers to deter what it calls ‘uncivilised behaviour’. Six thousand brochures were handed out at Al Rashidiya and Al Ghubaiba bus stations. The brochures gave tips on good conduct while riding the bus, with the aim of improving the happiness of other passengers.
The Transport Activities Monitoring Department reported more than 37,000 offences last year related to the use of public transport and connected facilities and services. These included primarily the failure to pay upon entry and exit of a vehicle.
“The RTA considers bus users as partners in safeguarding this vital mode of transport, which serves millions of people,” said Mohammad Nabhan, director of the department. “Issuing fines to offenders is just a reminder to avoid recurrent offences towards realising RTA’s vision of Safe and Smooth Transport for All,” he added.