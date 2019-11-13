DUBAI Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors Mattar Al Tayer has honoured 50 Dubai taxi drivers under RTA’s annual Taxi Services Excellence Awards. At a special event, he felicitated the best drivers at different taxi operators namely Dubai Taxi Corporation, Arabian Taxi, Cars Taxi, Metro Taxi, and National Taxi. RTA also honoured the best novice driver, which went to Powel Justice from Dubai Taxi Corporation for his good treatment of customers and ability to speak multiple languages. The Taxi Services Excellence Awards aim to improve the quality of taxi services and nurture a competitive environment between companies as a means of leveraging their performance. T