Strategic plan

“In line with RTA’s strategic plan 2024-2030, which encompasses promoting reputation, competitiveness, leadership, teamwork, tolerance, leadership, teamwork, tolerance and pioneering, RTA’s Marketing and Corporate Communications Department was keen to link each initiative to its corresponding corporate value.

“Among the notable initiatives promoting tolerance and cooperation, are ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, the largest of RTA’s global charitable initiatives, benefited 5 million beneficiaries, ‘Kiswat Khair’ initiative aiding 60,000 individuals in need, the ‘Modes of Good’ initiative serving 40,000 people, the ‘Ramadan Aman’ campaign reaching out to 100,000 beneficiaries, and the “Ramadan Tent” project supporting 3,000 individuals,” said Rashed Abdulkarim Al Mulla, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communication, RTA.

School buses

“As part of RTA’s ongoing initiatives since 2018, the authority also provided school buses to several countries, aiding 10,000 students in Tanzania, 10,585 in Thailand, and 1,475 in Uganda.

RTA also provided classrooms to 556 students in Egypt and supported the ‘Well of Hope’ initiative by donating the digging of 10 wells,” added Al Mulla.

“RTA’s commitment to fostering cooperation is evident in initiatives specifically designed for People of Determination in sports fields. This included providing buses for the Dubai 2023 Grand Prix - 14th Fazza International Para Athletics World Championships 2023 benefiting 1,500 athletes, and supporting a walking initiative for individuals with Down Syndrome.

Additionally, RTA supported the Rashid Centre for People of Determination bazaar and offered financial aid to champion athletes among the People of Determination, for their participation in both local and international competitions.

RTA also focused on raising the social awareness of People of Determination by conducting workshops on how to interact with them using sign language.

Furthermore, RTA participated in the 5th AccessAbilities Expo 2023, showcasing major innovations from various international companies that aid People of Determination, he explained.

Volunteerism and teamwork

“RTA carried out 21 volunteer initiatives in 2023, engaging 1,258 volunteers who contributed 5,066 volunteering hours across various initiatives. These included the ‘Tarahum Initiative’, ‘Modes of Good’, “Clean UAE Campaign” and ‘Planting Mangrove Trees’, along with Ramadan-related activities such as the ‘Ramadan Majlis’, ‘Ramadan Ration’, and the “Ramadan Aman” campaign. Special initiatives for Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha featured Eid Clothing’, ‘Distribute Eidiya’ (Gifting Cash to Children), and ‘Eid Happiness’.

“The volunteers also took part in the Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 and the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport,” commented Al Mulla .

“RTA’s cultural and entertainment initiatives saw an uptick in beneficiaries, including its involvement in the “Emirates Airline Festival of Literature”. For this event, RTA provided buses and marine transportation for event participants, such as authors and publishers. Additionally, RTA distributed Nol cards to all volunteers.

“During the Month of Reading, RTA launched five initiatives including a book writing project with excerpts published on RTA’s intranet to highlight the advantages of reading for employees.

“There were also workshops for university students focused on the significance of broad reading and the techniques for preparing and writing research papers.