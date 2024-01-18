Dubai: The Emirates Health Services (EHS), the healthcare service regulator in the Northern Emirates, has announced a robotic endoscopy method for hiatal hernia in two hospitals which could revolutionise treatment of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah and Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, both affiliated with EHS have announced a collaboration in the field of GERD treatments. “This collaboration involves performing robotic endoscopy for hiatal hernia repair, revolutionising the treatment of this type of condition,” EHS said in a press release.
GERD is a chronic condition where stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, causing irritation and inflammation. A hiatal hernia occurs when a portion of the stomach protrudes through the diaphragm into the chest cavity. Hiatal hernias can contribute to GERD by allowing stomach acid to move more freely into the esophagus.
Dr Arif Al Nooryani, director of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, said the two hospitals are witnessing significant medical advancement by providing innovative treatment for patients suffering from chronic GERD.
He said that their collaboration represents a significant step in the efforts to treat GERD by combining robotic-assisted hiatal hernia repair with endoscopic strengthening of the stomach entrance muscle. He also highlighted the possibility of creating a new sling mechanism that effectively prevents reflux, offering long-term comfort to patients.
Dr Yousef Altair, director of Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, hailed the collaboration and commended the efforts of the medical staff at both the hosptials, recognising their pivotal role in providing best practices based on their rich experiences and expertise.