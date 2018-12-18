The alternative road for motorists would be the exit on the right side of Al Ittihad Road towards Al Ittihad roundabout and then the left turn towards Hassan Al Basri Road to the University of Ajman. As for those heading from the University Road to Ajman city, it would be via a diversion from University Road to Hassan Al Basri Road, on the route of Al Zawra area from University Road, and exiting through University Road to the right through the intersection of the Shaikh Zayed Mosque signal.