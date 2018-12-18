Ajman: The intersection and traffic signal near Shaikh Zayed Mosque on Al Ittihad Road will be closed temporarily due to execution of infrastructure project for smooth flow of traffic. The road closure will be on December 19 after midnight.
Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of traffic and patrol Department at Ajman Police, said that the infrastructure project is being implemented by the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure in coordination with the Ajman Municipality and planning Department to improve the traffic movement. A new bridge will be set up in this area to improve traffic flow .
He added that the closure includes the lane that leads to the intersection towards the University of Ajman on Al Ittihad Road for a temporary period to begin work on a bridge in the same area.
The alternative road for motorists would be the exit on the right side of Al Ittihad Road towards Al Ittihad roundabout and then the left turn towards Hassan Al Basri Road to the University of Ajman. As for those heading from the University Road to Ajman city, it would be via a diversion from University Road to Hassan Al Basri Road, on the route of Al Zawra area from University Road, and exiting through University Road to the right through the intersection of the Shaikh Zayed Mosque signal.
Lt Col Al Falasi called on motorists to follow traffic instructions in the closure area and abide by traffic regulations to avoid congestion.