Sharjah: The upcoming 40th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will be held from November 3 to 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah, organiser Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) revealed on Saturday.
To be held under the theme, ‘There is always a right book’, SIBF 2021 will welcome “a truly global line-up” of authors, publishers, creatives, and intellectuals who will be leading the fair’s 11-day activities.
SBA said SIBF is one of the top three book fairs in the world and “the crown jewel” of Sharjah’s cultural project launched under the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
‘Exceptional edition’
SBA Chairman Ahmed Al Ameri said: “We encourage people from all backgrounds and age groups to attend this exceptional edition, which will further the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, to invest in human capital and enrich community’s knowledge to drive development. Nations rely on people for advancement, and people’s learning experiences of both their own and global cultures form the first building block of civilisational progress.”
He added that many publishers and cultural entities will be taking part for the first time at SIBF.
Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator, SIBF, said SIBF 2021 aligns with the SBA’s recent global cultural campaign under the theme ‘If you’re into something, you’re into books’. She said the slogan of this year’s edition ‘There is always a right book’ promotes the message that at SIBF – people can find books catering to all interests and passions.