Sharjah: Quick response by Sharjah Civil Defence averted a major disaster after a fire broke out in a building in Al Taawun area of Sharjah on Thursday evening.
Civil Defence crews from Mina fire station and Samnan rushed to the spot and put out the fire in record time.
Sharjah Civil Defence officials said the police operation room received a call at 4.40pm reporting flames coming out of the building.
Residents were immediately evacuated for their safety.
Police forensic experts are determining the reason for the fire.