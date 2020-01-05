Sharjah: A quick response from Sharjah Civil Defence averted a major disaster after a fire broke out in a building in Al Tawun area in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon. Civil Defence crews from Mina fire station and Al Nahda rushed to the spot and put out the fire completely by 1.20pm.
Sharjah Civil Defence officials said the police operation room received a call at 1pm reporting flames in a balcony on the 20th floor.
Residents of the building were immediately evacuated for their safety.
Police forensic experts are determining the reason for the fire.