One hurt as quick response from Sharjah Civil Defence averts major disaster

A quick response from Sharjah Civil Defence averted a major disaster after a fire broke out on in a building in Muwailah area of Sharjah on Thursday night.

Civil Defence crews were busy in conducting cooling off procedures as the fire had been put out completely by 11pm.

Residents of the building were evacuated for safety.

One of the residents sustained moderate injuries and others were treated for smoke inhalation at the site.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, director general of Sharjah Civil Defence, said that the police operation room received a call reporting flames in the eight-storey building.

The site has been handed over to police forensic experts to determine the reason of the fire .