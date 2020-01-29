Mobile Beach Library brings a wave of books to Kalba’s beachgoers Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Beachgoers in Sharjah are not only enjoying the sand and sea but also a slew of books made available at the Mobile Beach Library in Kalba.

A steady stream of beachgoers were seen exploring and relishing hundreds of books on offer since last Thursday, when the library was inaugurated. The initiative is a brainchild of Knowledge without Borders (KwB) and part of the celebration of Sharjah’s recognition as World Book Capital 2019. There are around 430 books spanning a wide range of genres and targeting all age groups available at the Mobile Beach Library, that was put up by the Sharjah World Book Capital Office (SWBCO) 2020 and Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

Mariam Al Hammadi, KwB Manager, said: “Our aim, under the Beach Library initiative, is to reach out to readers everywhere. Books have a major role in enhancing our knowledge and broadening our horizons. This initiative will step up efforts in realising Sharjah’s cultural vision that is committed to building a knowledge-based society.”

Various cultural and entertainment activities such as beach games for adults and children’s games were also organised as part of the library’s launch.

Author Fadia Daas led a story reading session of her book ‘Feelings of Mira’ while children participated in several activities including drawing and colouring.

KwB also hosted its ‘A Coffee and a Book’ initiative, offering a free book to everyone who made a coffee purchase. The entire proceeds from the sale of coffee at the event went to The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based global humanitarian charity dedicated to helping refugees and vulnerable people worldwide.