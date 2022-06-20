Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced the commencement date for Sharjah Summer Promotions.
The events are slated to run from July 1 to September 4, with registration open for shopping centres and retail stores across Sharjah to participate.
Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for the Communication and Business Industry at SCCI, said, “The main aim of organising Sharjah Summer Promotions by SCCI is to provide an ideal platform for shopping centres and retail stores across Sharjah through which they can transform their marketing ideas into sustainable success. They can showcase their business ideas to expand their operations and increase their investment flows by offering promotions, experiences, and entertainment events that provide Sharjah’s residents and visitors with the most remarkable times during the summer season.”
Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, pointed out, “SCCI is keen to make this year’s season of Sharjah Summer Promotions an exceptional one that meets the needs of the emirate’s residents and visitors who choose to enjoy their vacation within the UAE rather than travel abroad, considering that the activities of the new season will be distinct since Sharjah’s shopping centers are regarded as a unique destination that allows its visitors to enjoy extraordinary experiences in addition to shopping for the finest brands.”
Jamal Said Poznjal, Assistant General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, said, “SCCI provides technical services to participating stores such as advertising and publicity, promotional posters, vouchers for awards presented by sponsors, and the organising committee for promotions. All of this is to encourage the public to shop, which will increase sales and stimulate trade in Sharjah while also achieving the objectives of the Sharjah Summer Promotions.”