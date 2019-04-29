It comes as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi’s urban landscape

Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar), in partnership with Abu Dhabi Art (under the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi), has commissioned a series of public artworks for the newly-opened Reem Central Park.

It comes as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi’s urban landscape with public art at its properties across the Emirate.

Local artists Mohammad Ahmad Ebrahim and the collective of Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh and Hesam Rahmanian were commissioned to create site-specific artworks for the 1 million-square-foot park, located on Reem Island.

This latest artistic endeavour follows on from high-profile commissions, such as a 600-metre mural at Al Raha Beach, and numerous other artworks within Aldar’s various properties.

The artists were inspired by the park’s multicultural visitors, as well as by pre-Islamic poetry, Arabic folklore, and motifs found on items from the collections of Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Etihad Museum. The new artworks now adorn 24 pillars surrounding the 2,400-square metre skate park, staircases, four playgrounds, and four bollard walls, adding numerous additional elements of interest to the popular park, which also features sports facilities and a water and light show.