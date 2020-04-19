Students engaged in distance learning and working from home Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education approved on Sunday a reduction in hours per week and the duration of classes to 30 minutes for students in all educational stages during Ramadan.

Kindergarten pupils will take 15 classes per week. Students in grades 1-4 will take 15 classes per week, with their school day starting at 1.45pm and ending at 3.25pm.

Students in grades 5-8 will begin their school day at 11am and finish their classes at 1.30pm. They will take 17 classes per week.

Students in grades 9-12 will start their school day at 11am and conclude at 2.05pm. Their classes per week differ according to their disciplines. Students in the general stream will take 14 classes per week, while students in the trilingual general stream will take 15 classes per week.