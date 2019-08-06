Dubai: Emirates Red Crescent has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Union of the Comoros to fund the launch of several development projects worth Dh36 million.

The projects will assist individuals severely affected by Cyclone Kenneth, which struck the northern end of the Mozambique Channel in April.

The MoU was signed in the Comoros capital, Moroni, by Obaid Rahmat Al Baloushi, Head of the ERC Delegation, and by Dr Taqeyuldin Yousuf, Comoros’ Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The ERC’s initiative is being implemented upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to restore the infrastructure and support the development of the Comoro Islands, under the monitoring of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.