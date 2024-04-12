Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, a part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, recently announced the closure of registrations for this year’s edition, noting a significant 76 per cent increase in completed registrations compared to last year.

It is also the highest number of registrations since the award’s inception in 2014, demonstrating a growing global interest in the Arabic language and the award’s role in promoting its rich heritage and contemporary relevance.

The entries came from a diverse group of participants, including individuals, teams, and organisations from 65 countries, with 75 per cent of registrations coming in from Africa, 23 per cent from Asia, 1 per cent from Europe and the rest from the Americas and Oceania.

Nine countries sent in entries for the awards for the first time, namely Mexico, Norway, Poland, Thailand, The Netherlands, Czech Republic, Djibouti, South Korea, and Mauritius.

This expansion showcases the award’s growing influence and its success in reaching a broader audience, thereby enhancing the global appreciation of the Arabic language.

Other key statistics from the registrations indicate that individuals accounted for 93 per cent of all entries, while the education category received the most entries, constituting 53 per cent of all entries, demonstrating the keen interest and active involvement of participants in educational endeavours related to the Arabic language.

Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary-General of the Award, said: “The record number of registrations for this year’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award is a testament to the growing global interest in the Arabic language. It also emphasises the pivotal role of both the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE in promoting our language and showcasing its value to the world.”

Al Budoor added: “Furthermore, the award underscores the enduring legacy of the Arabic language, its role in our modern world, and its significance as a language for the future.

“This aligns with one of our strategic goals that we aim to accomplish under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award has allocated nearly Dh2.8 million ($770,000) to be awarded across various categories, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the Arabic language through the pillars of education, technology, media and communication, linguistic policy, planning and arabisation, and culture, intellect and knowledge society.

The award categories are: Best way to teach and learn Arabic In early education; Best initiative for teaching Arabic in school education (Grades 1 to 12); Best initiative to teach Arabic to non-Arabic speakers; Best initiative in using social networking or intelligent technical application for learning and publishing Arabic; Best initiative to develop and publish Arabic digital content or Arabic language processors; Best work in Arabic language in electronic media and social media channels; Best initiative to serve the Arabic language in the media; Best language policy and planning initiative; Best localisation or translation project; Best artistic, cultural or intellectual work to serve the Arabic language; Best initiative to promote reading culture and knowledge society.

Over 60 winners have been honoured with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award over the past seven editions, illustrating the initiative’s significant impact and success in promoting the Arabic language globally.

Managed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, the award is part of the initiatives launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at appreciating the efforts of individuals and institutions working in the field of Arabic language to promote, disseminate, and facilitate learning and teaching Arabic language, in addition to enhancing the status of the Arabic language and encouraging those who aim to nourish it.