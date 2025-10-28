GOLD/FOREX
Reader Photos: Capturing UAE’s light, life and beauty

Gulf News readers capture the UAE’s essence in a stunning mix of light, colour and culture

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dr Naveen Aggarwal captures the spectacular Dubai Mall Fountain in all its grandeur. Recently reopened, the dancing fountain stands as a dazzling symbol of innovation and human ingenuity — where art, water and light come together in perfect harmony.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
Pavunny Paul captures the brilliance of Diwalii celebrations at Zabeel Park, where fireworks light up the night sky and festive lights reflect the joy, colour, and togetherness that mark the Festival of Lights across the UAE.
Pavunny Paul
Devam Mehta captures a stunning sunset at Last Exit, Al Khawaneej. The warm hues and calm horizon beautifully reflect the serene charm of Dubai’s evenings.
Devam Mehta
Dr Seema Bhatia captures a tranquil beach sunset, where the fading light meets gentle waves in a moment of calm and reflection — a serene reminder of the UAE’s coastal beauty.
Dr Seema Bhatia
Suganya Shaji captures the stunning Abu Dhabi temple glowing under a canopy of lights.
Suganya Shaji
Captured by Fazil Babu, this serene view of Layyah Canal in Sharjah beautifully reflects the city’s calm charm. The still waters, golden light, and peaceful surroundings capture a timeless moment of everyday beauty in the UAE.
Fazil Babu
Usman K captures the architectural marvel of Dubai’s Museum of the Future — a gleaming symbol of innovation and imagination, where design, technology, and vision come together to shape tomorrow’s world in the heart of the city.
Usman K
Seema Dhall captures the serene charm of Bur Dubai, where calm waters, wooden boats and passing abras offer a tranquil escape in the heart of the city.
Seema Dhall
Pabitra K. Majumder captures a stunning view of Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab from Madinat Jumeirah. The photo beautifully blends traditional charm with modern elegance, reflecting the city’s signature balance of culture, architecture and innovation.
Pabitra K. Majumder
Noushin Sajjad captures a fiery Dubai sunset, where warm hues light up the skyline as evening traffic glides through the city — a perfect balance of colour and movement.
Noushin Sajjad
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
