I need your help as I don’t know where I should go and have no more options on this. I left my old company three months ago after 10 years of service. Reason behind is so that I can get my end of service money to help my mother and grandmother on their medical expenses. I moved to a new company now. I have an existing loan from a bank, which I’m not missing on payment. I went to Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) branch in Ibn Battuta Mall and asked to activate my account and they did it, but my end of service money has been hold due to my existing loan. Why do they need to hold it if I’m paying my loan regularly? They told me they can release it, just need to go to the collection department. I went there and they told me to file a complaint at the Dubai head office, then head office told me to file a complaint at the Ibn Battuta Mall branch as I reactivated my account there. Then they told me to go to the collection department again. I do not know what to do. They are sending me back and forth to offices and no action. I’m really stressed and so down as I cannot get the money I worked for 10 years. I’m not going to run away; I’m paying my bills. So much things to settle so I can move forward on situations. Hope Gulf News can help me with this matter as I really need this urgently