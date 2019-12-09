Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

I have been trying to get my deposit refunded from Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC). I have settled all the water and electricity bills since I relocated from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain in June 2019. Numerous e-mails and calls have been made to ADDC, however futile, to date. To resolve the matter I even visited their head office in Abu Dhabi. A delay of five months and still counting to get my refund from ADDC? I would appreciate Gulf News’ intervention.

FROM MR NAYYAR IQBAL KHAN

The management of ADDC responds: Kindly be informed that after following up with the concerned team, the payment was released. We also contacted the ADDC account holder Mr Nayyar Iqbal Khan and confirmed the receipt of the refund amount. The customer is now satisfied and we have closed the case. We appreciate your cooperation with us in this matter.



Mr Khan responds: I received the refund in my account. Matter stands resolved. Thank you Gulf News for the support.

