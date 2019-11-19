Customers should keep the Bank informed of any changes in contact details

Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Reader claims the bank did not send the notice of account closure via registered mail

Customers should keep the bank informed of any changes in contact details

"Emirates NBD is not customer-oriented. Recently on my summer absence they closed my account without prior notice to me that should be served via registered mail. They claimed they have dropped it in my mailbox, which I could not find. Further when they showed me a letter after weeks of closing the account, I noticed the letter had no date on it. I sent an official complaint to the compliance department of ENBD but no reply so far."

From Mr Abolfazel Arjangian, Dubai

The management of Emirates NBD responds: We have reviewed the complaint from Mr Abolfazel Arjangian, regarding closure of his account, held with Emirates NBD. Our strategy has always revolved on providing the best possible service to our customers. It also includes a continual review of the portfolio of our customers to concentrate on the ones that suit our shareholder base, internal controls and the regulatory environment under which we are governed. Emirates NBD sets a framework of policies, procedures and commercial criteria that govern the type and parties on whose behalf we maintain accounts and whose behalf we handle banking transactions. These policies and procedures are regularly reviewed and updated and take into account a number of factors and associated risks. Like other banks, Emirates NBD retains an absolute discretion to close a customer’s account at any time or decline to process transactions, without giving reasons or notice, in accordance with prevailing terms and conditions approved and issued by the Central Bank of the UAE, and applicable UAE law.

Notice of account closure was sent over customer’s registered P.O. Box maintained on our records dated August 1, 2019. We provided a reasonable notice period of 30 days for the customer to make alternate banking arrangements by August 30, 2019; as mentioned on our letter. On September 11, 2019, the letter returned uncollected. We would like to emphasize that the customers should keep the Bank informed of any changes in contact details to ensure that they remain contactable at all times.

We would like to reiterate our commitment to providing superior service to our customers and thank you for your continuous support in providing us with the opportunity to resolve their issues.



Mr Arjangian responds: I am afraid ENBD did not address the core issue as follows:

1. The letter of closure was not dated.

2. Similar to all customers ENBD has all my details including my residential and business addresses, therefore the letter should have been served by “registered mail” to my physical address as per law and sending to P.O. Box is unacceptable.

3. There were never a letter - even undated - in my P.O. Box.



Emirates NBD responds: We would like to inform you that the Bank has no further comments relating to Mr Arjangian’s feedback.

We would like to reiterate our commitment to providing superior service to our customers and thank you for your continuous support in providing us with the opportunity to resolve their issues.



(Process initiation: October 17. Response from organisation: October 21. Process completion: October 28.)

