I would like to raise with you my unresolved case with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). For more than seven months now, I’ve been following up with FAB customer service to solve my reported case of missing Etihad guest miles, which I haven’t received from them.

I also provided them with all the evidence that my case is 100 per cent genuine. The last communication I received from FAB was an email dated October 18, 2018, in which they informed me that my email had been forwarded to one of their officers and they would revert to me with an update as soon as possible. In spite of many follow-up calls and e-mails to FAB customer service, no one from the bank has contacted me since.

I request Gulf News to raise my issue with FAB and help me solve this genuine case.

FROM MR RAMCHAND BHATIA

The management of FAB responds: FAB supports the growth ambitions of its stakeholders and goes beyond financial products and services, and as such, we are grateful for all customer feedback as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Ramchand Bhatia, and the case has been resolved.